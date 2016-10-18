Man jumps off back of R.V. onto freeway and dies

SOLANA BEACH (CNS) - A man was killed when he stepped off the back of an RV into oncoming traffic while the RV was traveling on the northbound San Diego (5) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.



Officers were trying to track down the driver of the white 80s model RV because it didn't stop after the man was run over about 11:15 p.m. Monday near the Lomas Santa Fe Drive exit.



Witnesses told police the man was hanging off the back steps of the RV while holding onto the ladder when he stepped off and fell into traffic, his actions appearing to be intentional, according to CHP Sgt. Curtis Martin.



The man, who is believed to be 26-year-old Woodland Hills resident based on the identification found inside of a wallet in his possession, was run over by at least two big rigs and two passenger vehicles, Martin said.



Witnesses told police they flashed their lights at the RV, which was traveling about the speed limit, to let the driver know the man was on the back, Curtis said, adding it was not immediately known if the driver knew if the man was aboard the RV.



"The RV never stopped,'' Martin said. "...From witnesses said, it sounded like the actions (of the deceased) were intentional and he did not slip.''



The No. 4 and 5 lanes of the northbound 5 were closed for the investigation.



Anyone with information about the incident or the RV was urged to contact the CHP at (760) 643-3400.