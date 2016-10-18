Groups urge Rep. Issa to drop Trump endorsement

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - Local women gathered Tuesday morning to voice their concerns about Rep. Darrell Issa's endorsement of Donald Trump.



The women represent various groups from across Southern California.



The following statement was issued by Congressman Issa's office:

Congressman Issa previously condemned Mr. Trump's behavior and made it clear this is not what we should expect from our national leaders. But if candidate's treatment of women is going to become a litmus test in this election, then voters would be remiss to overlook what the Courts have said about Doug Applegate's record of abusing, harassing and stalking women to the point where his ex-wife felt "fearful and afraid for her life."

CBS News 8's Ashley Jacobs has the details in this video report.