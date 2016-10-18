Tom Brady Explains Why He Exited Press Conference After Being As - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tom Brady Explains Why He Exited Press Conference After Being Asked About Donald Trump's 'Locker Room Talk'

Updated: Oct 18, 2016 11:55 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.