'Price Is Right' Contestants Spin a 3-Way Tie for the First Time - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

'Price Is Right' Contestants Spin a 3-Way Tie for the First Time in Game Show's History

Updated: Oct 18, 2016 12:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.