Melania Says Trump Was 'Egged On' By Billy Bush As NBC Cuts Ties - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Melania Says Trump Was 'Egged On' By Billy Bush As NBC Cuts Ties With Host

Updated: Oct 18, 2016 12:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.