Twins Daisy and Nando's success story

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Twice the joy and twice the love. It's a double blessing for one local family that adopted twins. Daisy and Nando went straight from the NICU to their new forever family.

“She was 2 pounds 5 ounces, five minutes older, and he was 2 pounds even,” said Kristi.

Medically fragile at birth, Daisy and her brother Nando had an uncertain future.

“They were born 3 months premature they had no prenatal care, meth and alcohol exposed,” continued Kristi.

But while these tiny twins were still in the NICU, they were matched with their forever family.

“We kind of signed up before we even met them,” Bernard

“I came home from work and he said, ‘they called us there's twins in the NICU.’ And I said yes, and he said ‘wait, I have to tell you,’ and I'm like yes,” Kristi said.

It was a long road to get Daisy and Nando healthy enough to finally head home.

“They were in the NICU for 10 weeks before we could bring them home. They're doing amazing,” Kristi continued.

The past two years, have been filled with so much joy and also a few health scares. Both have been diagnosed with chronic lung disease and spent last Christmas in the ICU.

But Daisy and Nando are resilient little toddlers who are such a blessing to their family,” Kristi said.

“They're just the most…best kids,” said Bernard.

“I honestly think it's the same as having one. They love each other, they constantly play with each other, they're best friends.”

Bernard and Kristi didn't set out to adopt twins, but it turned out to be the perfect addition for the couple, who already had six older children, including 11-year-old Josh and nine-year-old Jenna.

“When we decided to adopt, they kept arguing if they'd get a brother or sister so we're like, guess what guys, you're going to get both,” said Kristi.

For Jenna, it meant that she would no longer be the baby of the family.

“I thought that it would be kind of awkward, because I've never been an older sibling and I've never taken care of something, but then I thought that would be really cute,” said Jenna.

To celebrate the twins' 2nd birthday, and their adoption which was just finalized over the summer, the family recently held a big party with guests bringing gifts, not for the twins, but to donate to medically fragile foster children, as they encourage family, friends, and others to consider adoption.

“They're all amazed. They think they're an anomaly. They say how did you get such beautiful amazing kids and I say there's a ton of beautiful amazing kids,” said Kristi.

“Yeah, this isn't odd set out, this is the norm,” Bernard said.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

