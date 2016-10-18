Fab four sibling set waiting for a forever family

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Adding four children to your home, all at once, would be a big change for any family.

But the sibling set in this Adopt 8 is hoping there is a family out there, willing to take them in and give them the unconditional love they deserve.

These two sisters, so pretty in purple, do a lot of things in harmony, because they've always had each other through all the twists and turns in life. They are five-year-old Esperaznza and Esmerelda.

This dynamic duo is constantly entertaining their two older siblings.

Right now, 12-year-old Joshua, eight-year-old Yessenia, and twins Esperanza and Esmeralda are finally living together in one foster home, but for a time the large sibling group had to be split up, which brought sadness and uncertainty.

Now that they're living together again and they can focus on just being kids.

They're on the right track in life right now, but foster care is only a temporary solution and all four are hoping they'll soon find one forever home and a giant circle of love.

I found these four siblings to be really good listeners, who take direction well and are so polite and though they've been through more ups and downs than any child should have to bear, these resilient children have continued to smile, soaring to new heights with big brother Joshua always keeping a watchful eye over his three little sisters.

The twins are in kindergarten. Yessenia is in third grade and Joshua is in seventh grade.

And if they could wish on a star, their dream would be to one day have a family photo complete with a parent or two.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-I-ADOPT-U.

CBS News 8 would like to thank Boomers San Diego for hosting a fun day at the amusement park, and photographer Margery Squire for her Heart Gallery photographs.