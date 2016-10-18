Local girl given Youth Hero Award for use of 911

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - A local girl received a special award Tuesday for calling 911 to help save her mother.

Serena Lopez is one of three kids who received a Youth Hero Award at the International 911 Heroes Awards. Earlier this year, Serena was waiting at school for her mom to pick her up. However, when she called her mom, her mom told her to call 911 because she had just been the victim of a violent crime and needed help.

Serena did just that. Emergency crews responded and her mother, Margarita, has since made a full recovery with the help of her daughter.

The dispatcher from the Carlsbad Police Department was also recognized with a reward.