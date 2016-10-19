Driver accidentally runs over 83-year-old friend in Lake San Mar - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Driver accidentally runs over 83-year-old friend in Lake San Marcos

Posted: Updated:

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - An 83-year-old woman was fatally struck by a friend's car Wednesday in a residential neighborhood near Lake San Marcos.
   
An 83-year-old San Marcos man was backing out of a parking space at an apartment complex on Circa Del Lago, a private street near San Marino Drive, and accidentally struck the woman as she stepped off the curb around 5:45 a.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.
   
The driver stopped immediately after the crash, attempted to assist his friend and had a bystander call 911, Bettencourt said.
   
Paramedics took the woman to Palomar Medical Center, where she died, according to the officer. Her name was not immediately available.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.