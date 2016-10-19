Driver accidentally runs over 83-year-old friend in Lake San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - An 83-year-old woman was fatally struck by a friend's car Wednesday in a residential neighborhood near Lake San Marcos.



An 83-year-old San Marcos man was backing out of a parking space at an apartment complex on Circa Del Lago, a private street near San Marino Drive, and accidentally struck the woman as she stepped off the curb around 5:45 a.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.



The driver stopped immediately after the crash, attempted to assist his friend and had a bystander call 911, Bettencourt said.



Paramedics took the woman to Palomar Medical Center, where she died, according to the officer. Her name was not immediately available.

