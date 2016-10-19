Love comes full circle for high school sweethearts

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - Sixty years is a long time to part ways with the love of your life, but these two love birds are making up for lost time.
In 1957, George Griffin, a stand out baseball and football player at La Jolla High School, was engaged to his high school sweetheart Helen Wiley. Until, George suddenly broke Helen's heart.
The two parted ways – she went north and he went east.
George married another woman and raised a family, but after that marriage lead to divorce George sent Helen a message online in 2011. It was a message she didn't received for years. As for Helen, both of her previous husbands had passed away.
After she received the message, George asked Helen out on a date. The two love birds shared a booth at a restaurant and talked for 11 hours straight.
What happened next won’t surprise you. Five weeks after meeting, the two got married.
Helen said she forgives George for breaking her heart so many years ago. Helen added that she had a smart mouth and George admitted he was stubborn, which is all water under the bridge now.
The next time you can't find the energy to take a 16 hour flight to Australia, consider visiting Walkabout Australia - a new four acre animal habitat designed by one of Australia's own.
Some of the smartest high school students in San Diego County will be in Atlanta this weekend competing in the National Quiz Bowl Championship.
Imagine being at work, when suddenly your boss demands you stop what you're doing and take a break. In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in the East Village with the San Diego Humane Society's first "kitten crash."
This Sunday, San Diego’s top 20 high school theater stars will compete for their chance to win a $10,000 scholarship on a Broadway stage.
en years after being attacked by a rattlesnake, News 8's Chopper 8 reporter Jo Eager decided to face her fears.
Reading is the cornerstone of education and a San Diego non-profit organization is helping low-income, at-risk children discover the power of books.
From Stevie Wonder to Ray Charles - blind musicians have a special connection to their music that can inspire their listeners.
Navigating a trash truck through San Diego's congested streets can be a game of inches. So, imagine the odds of a driver having zero accidents since 1989.