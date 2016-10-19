Love comes full circle for high school sweethearts

EL CAJON (CBS 8) - Sixty years is a long time to part ways with the love of your life, but these two love birds are making up for lost time.

In 1957, George Griffin, a stand out baseball and football player at La Jolla High School, was engaged to his high school sweetheart Helen Wiley. Until, George suddenly broke Helen's heart.

The two parted ways – she went north and he went east.

George married another woman and raised a family, but after that marriage lead to divorce George sent Helen a message online in 2011. It was a message she didn't received for years. As for Helen, both of her previous husbands had passed away.

After she received the message, George asked Helen out on a date. The two love birds shared a booth at a restaurant and talked for 11 hours straight.

What happened next won’t surprise you. Five weeks after meeting, the two got married.

Helen said she forgives George for breaking her heart so many years ago. Helen added that she had a smart mouth and George admitted he was stubborn, which is all water under the bridge now.