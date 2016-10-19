Farms Celebrate 50th Anniversary of 'Peanuts' Special With Charlie Brown-Themed Corn Mazes

A baby who was turning blue from choking is back safely in her grandmother’s arms thanks to a Georgia police officer who knew exactly what to do.
A member of the Army National Guard is missing after a Maryland town was devastated by flooding Sunday.
A dog didn’t hesitate to show his appreciation for a firefighter who rescued him from a roof in Maine.
An Indiana teacher, who potentially saved countless lives when he tackled a student gunman inside a middle school classroom Friday, says he did what he had to do.
Venkat Ranjan, a 13-year-old boy from California, says he guessed the answer that led him to be crowned the latest National Geographic Bee champion.
A young immigrant who was hailed a hero after saving the life of a young child dangling from a Paris balcony has now been offered French citizenship.
Former President George H.W. Bush was hospitalized in Maine on Sunday due to low blood pressure and fatigue.
An Arizona teacher didn’t know a note to one of her sixth-grade students, more than two decades ago, would one day come full circle.