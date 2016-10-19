New name unveiled for former Lee Elementary School - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New name unveiled for former Lee Elementary School

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - On Wednesday, Robert E. Lee Elementary will be renamed. 

The school is hosting a ceremony to unveil its new name, Pacific View Leadership Elementary School. The name was chosen by students back in May. 

The name change comes amid a national effort to remove Confederate figures and symbols from schools and other public places. 

