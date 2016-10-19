California attorney general investigating Wells Fargo bank

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's attorney general is leading a criminal investigation into the sales practices scandal that has rocked San Francisco-based Wells Fargo bank.

A search warrant released Wednesday by the state Department of Justice shows that agents sought evidence related to allegations that bank employees created up to 2 million bank and credit card accounts without customers' approval in order to meet sales goals.

The warrant, first reported by the Los Angeles Times, was served Oct. 5 as Attorney General Kamala Harris runs for the U.S. Senate.

Copies obtained by The Associated Press show her office sought the names of customers who had accounts opened without their permission, employees who opened the accounts and their managers, and fees associated with the improperly opened accounts.

Harris' office and the bank did not comment.