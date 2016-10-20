On The Home Front: L.A. Lakers meet the military in Hoops for Troops

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Los Angeles Lakers made their annual appearance in San Diego Wednesday night, as they faced the Golden State Warriors in a preseason game at Valley View Casino Center.

Before the game, team coaches held a special basketball clinic for members of the military.

Sgt. Hugo Martinez received the opportunity to train with the Lakers in the Hoops for Troops Program. Martinez said he has followed the Lakers since he was a kid.

In fact, Martinez played street ball in New York with the likes of Lamar Odom and Smush Parker.

In his post playing career, he's been serving his county for 16-years in the marines.

The man running the program is former Lakers player Brian Cook. He now works with his former team and the Hoops for Troops event is one of his favorites.

"It means the world. We are talking about guys that put their lives on the line everyday for our country," said Cook.

CBS News 8's Dominic Garcia reports from the Valley View Casino Center with the full report.