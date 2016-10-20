Water service out after main break in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A ruptured 10-inch water main in Pacific Beach Thursday sent water into some area streets and left residents without service.



The cast iron water main ruptured for unknown reasons on Ingraham Street near Missouri Street shortly before 3 a.m., according to Scott Robinson, a senior public information officer for the city of San Diego. Utility customers in the 4700 and 4800 blocks of Ingraham Street were without running water.



City Public Utilities Department crews were making repairs. Robinson estimated that the work would be completed around 5 p.m.



Motorists were asked to avoid the area until repairs were finished.