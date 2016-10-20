Police docs: Giants kicker Brown said he abused wife - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police docs: Giants kicker Brown said he abused wife

Posted: Updated:
In this Sept. 29, 2013, file photo, New York Giants kicker Josh Brown reacts after missing a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. In this Sept. 29, 2013, file photo, New York Giants kicker Josh Brown reacts after missing a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants placekicker Josh Brown admitted in journal entries and emails that he verbally and physically abused his wife, according to documents that were part of a domestic violence case obtained by SportsNet New York.

Team spokesman Corry Rush declined comment Thursday morning on the details that emerged from a case in Washington. Brown was arrested in May 2015 on a domestic violence allegation but no charges were filed against the 37-year-old player. He was suspended for one game by the NFL at the start of this season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

"I have physically, mentally, emotionally and verbally been a repulsive man," Brown wrote in one journal entry. "I have abused my wife."

Brown was in uniform and at practice Thursday. He practiced several kickoffs and worked with fellow special teams players during the portion of the workout that was open to the media. It was not immediately clear whether Brown would speak with reporters after practice.

The team was leave for London after the workout for a game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The journal was part of was part of 165 pages of documents that were turned over to authorities by Brown's former wife, Molly, after his arrest. She had accused him of more than 20 instances of domestic violence.

The King County Sheriff's Office in Washington released 165 pages of documents that were released to SNY, the regional sports network.

One of the documents dated more than two years before Brown's arrest was called a "Contract for Change" and appeared to be signed by both the kicker and his former wife.

"I have controlled her by making her feel less human than me, and manipulated her with money," said one of the eight items in the list. "I have disregarded my stepsons' feelings and they have witnessed me abusing their mother."

In a 2013 email, Brown said he caused his wife to fear him.

"From the bruise on your leg when we argued ... to the zipper that caught you last April. I am ashamed and disgraced to call myself a husband," Brown said.

Brown is one of the top placekickers in the NFL. He scored a career-high 134 points last season. He has made 11 of 12 field goal attempts this season and all eight extra points.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

  • SportsMore>>

  • 6 of a kind: Golden Knights outlast Caps 6-4 in Final opener

    6 of a kind: Golden Knights outlast Caps 6-4 in Final opener

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:15 AM EDT2018-05-29 09:15:38 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Lady Liberty wears a Vegas Golden Knights jersey in front of the New York New York resort prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Lady Liberty wears a Vegas Golden Knights jersey in front of the New York New York resort prior to Game 1 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey game Monday, May 28, 2018, in Las Vegas.
    Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights have big incentive to win Game 1. 
    Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights have big incentive to win Game 1. 

  • Warriors reach 4th straight NBA Finals with win over Houston

    Warriors reach 4th straight NBA Finals with win over Houston

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 5:09 AM EDT2018-05-29 09:09:05 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left, celebrates with teammates during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left, celebrates with teammates during the second half in Game 7 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets, Monday, May 28, 2018, in Houston.
    Kevin Durant scored 34 points and the Golden State Warriors are heading to their fourth straight NBA Finals. 
    Kevin Durant scored 34 points and the Golden State Warriors are heading to their fourth straight NBA Finals. 

  • Houston's Paul out for Game 7 against Warriors

    Houston's Paul out for Game 7 against Warriors

    Monday, May 28 2018 10:07 PM EDT2018-05-29 02:07:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul wears the Santa Fe High School logo during the first half in Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors in Houston, Thursday, Ma...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul wears the Santa Fe High School logo during the first half in Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors in Houston, Thursday, Ma...
    Houston's Chris Paul ruled out for Game 7 due to hamstring injury. 
    Houston's Chris Paul ruled out for Game 7 due to hamstring injury. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.