Police docs: Giants kicker Brown said he abused wife

In this Sept. 29, 2013, file photo, New York Giants kicker Josh Brown reacts after missing a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants placekicker Josh Brown admitted in journal entries and emails that he verbally and physically abused his wife, according to documents that were part of a domestic violence case obtained by SportsNet New York.

Team spokesman Corry Rush declined comment Thursday morning on the details that emerged from a case in Washington. Brown was arrested in May 2015 on a domestic violence allegation but no charges were filed against the 37-year-old player. He was suspended for one game by the NFL at the start of this season for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

"I have physically, mentally, emotionally and verbally been a repulsive man," Brown wrote in one journal entry. "I have abused my wife."

Brown was in uniform and at practice Thursday. He practiced several kickoffs and worked with fellow special teams players during the portion of the workout that was open to the media. It was not immediately clear whether Brown would speak with reporters after practice.

The team was leave for London after the workout for a game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The journal was part of was part of 165 pages of documents that were turned over to authorities by Brown's former wife, Molly, after his arrest. She had accused him of more than 20 instances of domestic violence.

The King County Sheriff's Office in Washington released 165 pages of documents that were released to SNY, the regional sports network.

One of the documents dated more than two years before Brown's arrest was called a "Contract for Change" and appeared to be signed by both the kicker and his former wife.

"I have controlled her by making her feel less human than me, and manipulated her with money," said one of the eight items in the list. "I have disregarded my stepsons' feelings and they have witnessed me abusing their mother."

In a 2013 email, Brown said he caused his wife to fear him.

"From the bruise on your leg when we argued ... to the zipper that caught you last April. I am ashamed and disgraced to call myself a husband," Brown said.

Brown is one of the top placekickers in the NFL. He scored a career-high 134 points last season. He has made 11 of 12 field goal attempts this season and all eight extra points.

