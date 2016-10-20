SDSU's Pumphrey can continue to climb NCAA rushing chart - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SDSU's Pumphrey can continue to climb NCAA rushing chart

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego State's Donnel Pumphrey can continue to climb the NCAA career rushing chart when the Aztecs host the San Jose Spartans on Friday night.

Pumphrey's 5,383 yards rushing currently place him eighth on the all-time chart. He needs 1,015 yards to surpass Ron Dayne's record of 6,397 yards. If SDSU plays eight more games, which would mean playing in a the Mountain West Conference championship game and a bowl game, Pumphrey would need to average 126.9 yards to break the record.

He's currently averaging 185.17 yards.

Pumphrey needs 158 yards to pass Cedric Benson of Texas (5,540) and 214 yards to pass Travis Prentice of Miami (5,596).

Pumphrey's second-highest single-game total of 263 yards came in the 2014 game against the Spartans. In three career games against SJSU, he has 491 yards rushing with five touchdowns, as well as a TD catch.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

