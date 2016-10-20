US confirms 11th death due to Takata air bags

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government is confirming another death due to the rupture of an air bag made by Takata Corp.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says a 50-year-old woman died Sept. 30 in Riverside County, California.

Honda Motor Co. confirmed the woman's death and said she was driving a 2001 Civic.

This is the 11th known U.S. fatality attributed to Takata air bags.

The air bags can inflate with too much force, which causes their metal interior to rupture and spew shrapnel into the vehicle.

The problem touched off what is now the largest auto recall in U.S. history. More than 69 million inflators have been recalled in the U.S. and more than 100 million worldwide.