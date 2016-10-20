Cleo: Sweet snuggler

Breed: Labrador/Rhodesian Ridgeback mix

Gender: Spayed female

Age: 6 years old

Adoption Fee: $25

Cleo, a six-year-old Labrador/Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, is looking for her new best friend. She is an absolute beauty, inside and out. She loves snuggling with staff and volunteers, going for long walks and exploring our play yard. She previously lived with cats and another dog, and because of her sweet and easy-going personality, we think she would also do well with respectful children. Cleo is a bit of an escape artist, so she'll need a family who can keep her safe and secure.

Her adoption fee includes her spay, current vaccinations, permanent microchip identification, 30 days of complimentary medical insurance from Trupanion insurance, a certificate for a free veterinary exam, and a license if residing in Oceanside, Vista, Escondido, San Marcos or Poway!

Cleo is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s Escondido Campus located at 3450 East Valley Parkway. To learn more about making her part of your family, please visit www.sdhumane.org or call (760) 888-2247.