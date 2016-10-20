Cleo: Sweet snuggler

A new memorial honoring Marines and sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War was unveiled at Camp Pendleton on Monday. The monument named the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial was installed in the Camp San Mateo Memorial Garden. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch has all the highlights from the Memorial Day special ceremony.
San Diego police K9 Dexter is back to work with his handler after being stabbed earlier this year. Not only is he patrolling the streets again, but he has a new award for his courage.
This weekend marked the unofficial start of summer around San Diego County — and that means it’s time to start hitting the beaches.
San Diego City Councilmen Chris Ward and David Alvarez are expected Monday to attend the fourth annual Truman San Diego Memorial Day Sunrise Rose Ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery.
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is famous for its expansive habitats featuring African and Asian species. The all-new Walkabout Australia gives park guests a view into a new region of the world with interesting and unique species.
With Memorial Day weekend signifying summer's unofficial start, San Diego County officials Friday urged beachgoers to use their "Check In Before You Get In'' web application.
Beginning Thursday through July 4, 2018, U.S. veterans and up to three guests may enjoy free admission to SeaWorld San Diego as well as other SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment properties across the country.
Remember the coyote in distress after home video captured the animal with thick plastic around its neck in Rancho Bernardo?
Six students and four teachers from Sea Change Preparatory, a small private school located in downtown Del Mar, will be heading to Italy later this month in an attempt to set their fourth world record in open-ocean swimming.