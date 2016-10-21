11-year-old child safe after Imperial Beach kidnapping attempt

IMPERIAL BEACH (CBS 8/CNS) - Sheriff's deputies sought Friday a man with face and neck tattoos who attempted to snatch an 11-year-old child off an Imperial Beach street.



According to the police report, a newer model 2015-2016 Royal Blue, lifted Ford F-250 pick-up, pulled up alongside an 11-year-old riding a scooter in the vicinity of 13th Street and Fern Avenue sometime between 5 and 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to a sheriff's department bulletin. The passenger hopped out and attempted to grab the child, but backed down as the child escaped and ran off.

A neighbor says he witnessed the boy crying as he described what happened to his mother and deputies.

"There was a mother and child right behind my work van. They were crying and she said my kid was almost kidnapped by some people," Carlos Herrera said.

The child made it to a family member's home nearby and was not hurt, authorities said.



The suspect was described as white, roughly 5 feet 11 and 180 pounds, with slick-back salt-and-pepper hair and a thick mustache. He had numerous tattoos including an eyeball in the middle of his forehead and a skull on his neck.



A description of the driver was not available, but the pickup truck was described as a lifted royal blue 2015 or 2016 Ford F-250.



Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call the sheriff's department at (858) 565-5200.