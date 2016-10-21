Crews battle brush fire in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CBS 8) - A brush fire burns dangerously close to a popular local campground in Chula Vista.

The fire broke out Friday morning in an area known for homeless encampments.



The area is in the Sweetwater River Bed, just north of the 54 near the KOA campground.



Fire crews do have the flames knocked down, but they're keeping an eye out for flare ups.



No word on what caused the fire.