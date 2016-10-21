Man accused of attacking homeless found mentally incompetent

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man accused of attacking five homeless men in various San Diego neighborhoods, killing three of them, is mentally incompetent to stand trial, a judge ruled Friday.



In a report to Judge Steven Stone, a court-appointed doctor said that Jon David Guerrero refused to be interviewed regarding his competency and the conversations with the defendant were limited.



A second report recommended the involuntary administration of anti- psychotic medications to Guerrero.



The judge ordered Guerrero sent to Patton State Hospital for up to three years or until his competency is restored.



Guerrero, 39, is charged with three counts of murder and two counts of premeditated attempted murder, along with a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders. He could face the death penalty if convicted.



San Diego police said the victims were brutalized -- two of them set on fire -- as they slept on roadsides, in open areas and under freeway bridges.



The first attack in the series occurred July 3. About 8 a.m. that day, the burning body of Angelo De Nardo, 53, was found underneath an Interstate 5 off-ramp near the 2700 block of Morena Boulevard in Bay Park. Witnesses to the scene described seeing a man running across the freeway near Claremont Drive, carrying a gas can.



The following day, Shawn Mitchell Longley, 41, was found dead at a park

on Bacon Street in Ocean Beach, and 61-year-old transient Manuel Mason was severely injured near Valley View Casino Center in the Midway district, according to police.



On the morning of July 6, Dionicio Derek Vahidy, 23, was gravely injured in downtown San Diego by an assailant who fled after leaving a towel burning

on top of him. Vahidy died in a hospital four days later.



There are no indications that the suspect knew the victims, according to police.



The most recent attack happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. on July 15, when two San Diego Harbor Police officers in a squad car in the 1800 block of C Street heard someone underneath Interstate 5 in the East Village yelling for help, police said.



The officers pulled over and found a 55-year-old homeless man suffering from "significant trauma'' to his upper body.