National Mammography Day: Free screenings offered in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The nonprofit Susan G. Komen San Diego and other area health organizations offered free mammograms to low-income women in East San Diego Friday, which was National Mammography Day.



The event at Northgate Gonzalez Market at 5403 University Ave. was open to uninsured or underinsured women at least 40 years old, have a low income and haven't had an examination in the past year, event organizers said.



Representatives of the San Ysidro Health Center, Community Health Imaging Centers and Every Woman Counts also were present to take part in the event, which was held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Women interested in receiving a free mammogram are asked to call (619) 269-1299 to see if they qualify and receive an appointment.



A similar free mammogram event is scheduled for Monday in El Cajon.