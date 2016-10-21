Coronado-based Navy sailor killed in Mosul

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/AP) - A Navy sailor assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit Three based in Coronado, California, died Oct. 20 while deployed to Iraq.

Chief Petty Officer Jason C. Finan, 34, of Anaheim, California, was serving as a part of a U.S. team advising and assisting Iraqi Kurd fighters, known as peshmerga, supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq.

"The entire Navy Expeditionary Combat Command family offers our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family and loved ones of the sailor we lost," said Rear Adm. Brian Brakke, commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command/NECC Pacific.

Finan died of wounds sustained in a roadside bomb attack north of Mosul.

"He was a hero in our eyes. He was an only son and it's very sad. He was the best husband, the best father, the best son," said Maxine Archuleta, Finan's mother-in-law.

He is the fourth U.S. combat death in Iraq since U.S. military operations against the Islamic State began in Iraq in August 2014.