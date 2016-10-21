Police seek suspect in Vista home invasion

VISTA (CNS) - Surveillance video was made public Friday in an effort to identify a man who forced his way into a Vista home, threatened to kill the residents and drove off in their car with some of their property.



The suspect, believed to be in his 40s, somehow got into the home on Links Way near Lupine Hills Drive around 6 a.m. Sunday, and threatened a homeowner who found him in the living room, according to the sheriff's department and Crime Stoppers.



A second resident went outside after she called 911 and saw the suspect in their garage getting into their Toyota Avalon. The suspect threatened to kill the couple just before he drove away with the items he had stolen, which included a purse, a wallet and some electronics.



The victims' Toyota was later found on Mocha Court in Oceanside with some of the stolen items inside.



Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the sheriff's department at (760) 940-4551. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, or contacting the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.