President Obama in San Diego Sunday & Monday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Barack Obama will make what's likely to be his final trip to San Diego as president on Sunday, as he arrives in town to speak at a fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

According to the White House, the president will arrive aboard Air Force One at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Sunday evening, and speak at the Hillary Victory Fund reception Monday at an undisclosed private location.
   
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Ben Ray Lujan are also scheduled to appear at the fundraiser. The event will reportedly be limited to 45 attendees, and costs $10,000 per person to co-host or $33,400 per couple to be co-chairs.
   
Air Force One is scheduled to depart the base at Miramar early Monday afternoon, according to the White House.

The president's last trip to San Diego County was last October, when he spent just over two days in Rancho Santa Fe and played a couple of rounds of golf.

