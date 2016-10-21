Join Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air – Proud Supporters of Susan G. Komen San Diego

This is sponsored content and was provided by Anderson Plumbing Heating and Air.

The work of Susan G. Komen San Diego is very important to me because my family has struggled with breast cancer for many years.

I am named after two important women in my life - my grandmother Mary and my aunt Jean – both of whom had breast cancer. My grandmother died in her late 60’s because it was not diagnosed in time. And thankfully, my aunt Jean is a survivor because she was diagnosed in time. My aunt Gen is also a survivor. And there are many other friends, family members and employees who have had to face this disease.

We believe in the team at Susan G. Komen San Diego. Of every dollar raised, 75 cents will stay here in San Diego. With over $1 million invested locally each year, Komen San Diego continues to be the County’s largest provider of free mammograms, free breast cancer surgery and treatments, meal delivery, child care, temporary financial aid, services research and support. The remaining 25 cents goes into a pool to help fund research grants at the National level.

So each year we make the following commitments:

1) Find A Cure Fridays – each year in August, September and October, for every client who books a plumbing, heating or air service appointment with us on a Friday we make a donation to Susan G. Komen.

2) The Race for the Cure – on Sunday, November 6 you will see the Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air team out in Balboa Park for the race. We encourage you to enter a team of your own, or if you prefer, you can help our fundraising efforts. Either way, get more info or donate at: KomenSanDiego.org/Race

3) Spread the Word – First and foremost, this is a reminder for you to take care of your own health. Below you will find some easy tips to ensure your best chances of survival should you or any of your dear family or friends be diagnosed.

Thank you for being an Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air client. We appreciate your business and do our very best to wow you every day in every way.

Wishing you and your family health and happiness …

Mary Jean Anderson

Owner/President

Anderson Plumbing, Heating & Air