Man pleads guilty in controversial SDSU arrest

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man whose arrest at San Diego State University sparked protests on campus pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor charge and was sentenced to 180 days in custody, which will be satisfied if he completes a drug treatment program.

Marquis Dejon Campbell, 20, was convicted last week of being under the influence of methamphetamine, but jurors deadlocked on four other charges including resisting arrest, the count to which he pleaded guilty.

Campbell was placed on five years probation and ordered released to a residential drug treatment program.

Deputy District Attorney Oscar Hagstrom said Campbell -- who was not a student at San Diego State -- made a series of bad decisions the afternoon of Sept. 15.

The prosecutor said Campbell was under the influence of meth when he went into the area around SDSU's Open Air Theater and ran away from a security guard who tried to question him.

After police were called, Campbell refused to cooperate with officers who asked him more than 10 times to sit down near a Starbucks, Hagstrom said.

When Campbell tried to walk away, the officers grabbed him and -- in an incident recorded by a student's cell phone -- took him down to the ground. Campbell could be heard screaming and claiming the officers were breaking his arm, according to the prosecutor.