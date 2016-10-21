Haunted Houses: Scaling back the scary this Halloween

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Creepy clowns have been popping up across the country for months and many are wondering how the scare will affect Halloween.

For 24-years, The Haunted Hotel in the Gaslamp Quarter has aimed for screams.

Creator Creg Defatta said despite reports of clown attacks, his haunted show must go on.

"I would never tone down our scariness. We have always had clowns at all of our events We don't shy away from clowns," said Defatta.

In an effort to scale back the scariness, the Inn is clamping down on the clowns for its carnival themed annual haunted house.

"Once they made it to San Diego and San Marcos and other schools, we thought that from a social aspect that it would be better to take the clowns out," said Jerome Strack, general manager for the Inn at Rancho Santa Fe.

The Inn's haunted house is free and caters to kids. The Haunted Hotel in downtown is for ages ten and up.

CBS News 8's Heather Hope reports from downtown San Diego with how local Halloween attractions are making some changes.