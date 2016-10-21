California recycling center fire sends up huge smoke cloud - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving fire at a Southern California recycling center has sent huge flames into the air and a plume of smoke that can be seen for miles.

The fire erupted Friday afternoon in a sprawling yard of cardboard bales and wooden pallets in Ontario, about 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

Views from the scene show several trucks on fire in the yard.

Fire crews in trucks and on nearby rooftops are pouring streams of water onto the blaze.

No injuries have been reported.

