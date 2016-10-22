Father Allegedly Stabs 2-Year-Old Daughter to Death, Stabs Himse - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Father Allegedly Stabs 2-Year-Old Daughter to Death, Stabs Himself, Sets Fire to Their Apartment

Updated: Oct 22, 2016 12:10 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.