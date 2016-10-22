Firefighter injured battling three-alarm apartment fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - It took firefighters almost an hour to knock down a three-alarm fire at a Midway District condominium/apartment complex Saturday afternoon that caused two minor injuries, according to authorities.



The fire was reported at 1:40 p.m. at the Pt. Loma Villas complex in the 4400 block of West Pt. Loma Boulevard, between Rialto Street and Temecula Street, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz.



One firefighter and one resident were injured, but were treated on scene, she said.



Firefighters reported seeing smoke and heavy flames showing from the third floor when they arrived. San Diego police officers responded to assist with traffic control in the area.



More than 100 firefighting personnel, including 12 engines, seven trucks and six battalion chiefs, were dispatched to the scene as part of the three-alarm response. The fire was out by 2:30 p.m.



Investigators had not determined the cause of the fire as of this afternoon and a damage assessment had not yet been made. Two units sustained moderate damage, three units were heavily involved and damage extended into the building's attic, Munoz said.



Red Cross volunteers responded to the scene to help find temporary housing for those who needed it, but it was not known how many residents had been displaced.



Bus service was disrupted in the area as West Pt. Loma Boulevard was expected to be closed for about four hours, according to the Metropolitan Transit Service.

Residents of Point Loma Villas evacuated after condominiums catch on fire, both a firefighter and man were treated for minor injuries @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/P0HijZr1lw — Heather HOPE (@HopeCBS8) October 22, 2016