Car runs off I-8 freeway, kills sleeping homeless man

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A pedestrian was killed and the driver of the car that hit him was injured Saturday morning in a rollover, single vehicle crash in Ocean Beach, authorities said.



The crash happened along westbound Interstate 8, just west of Mission Bay Drive shortly after 6 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.



A 60-year-old San Diego man, whose name was not released, was killed when a 2006 Cadillac CTS being driven by a 24-year-old San Diego man left the freeway, rolled several times and crashed about 30 feet down an embankment, CHP Officer Mary Bailey said.



After the collision, two people assisted the driver out of his upside down car and flagged down a passing San Diego Police Officer on West Point Loma Boulevard, Bailey said.



The driver was then taken to UCSD Medical Center for his injuries.