Fundraiser held for victims of Chicano Park crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local business is raising funds to help the families of the victims from last weekend's tragedy at Chicano Park.



Manuel Basabe, owner of Mesheeka, a cultural arts center and gift shop hosted a raffle and ice cream fundraiser Saturday.



Basabe was in Chicano Park last Saturday when a truck driven by Richard Sepolio plunged off a bridge and landed on a group of people, killing four of them.



Sepolio has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and DUI charges.

