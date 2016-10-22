Fundraiser held for victims of Chicano Park crash - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Fundraiser held for victims of Chicano Park crash

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A local business is raising funds to help the families of the victims from last weekend's tragedy at Chicano Park.
     
Manuel Basabe, owner of Mesheeka, a cultural arts center and gift shop hosted a raffle and ice cream fundraiser Saturday.
     
Basabe was in Chicano Park last Saturday when a truck driven by Richard Sepolio plunged off a bridge and landed on a group of people, killing four of them.
     
Sepolio has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and DUI charges.

