Bobcat recovering after emergency surgery

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A bobcat is recovering Saturday after emergency surgery.



Keepers at Lions, Tigers, and Bears say "Mia" the bobcat was acting strange Saturday morning so they rushed her to the vet.



It turns out Mia had a tooth that was severely infected and she needed surgery right away.



The operation was a success and Mia is now resting.



If you would like to help out with Mia's vet bill, click here.