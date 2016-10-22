Taylor Swift Takes the Stage For First Concert in Almost a Year, - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Taylor Swift Takes the Stage For First Concert in Almost a Year, Performs Song She Wrote for Calvin Harris

Updated: Oct 22, 2016 7:55 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.