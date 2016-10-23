Naked Trump Statue, 'The Emperor Has No Balls," Sold at Auction - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Naked Trump Statue, 'The Emperor Has No Balls," Sold at Auction for $22G

Updated: Oct 23, 2016 11:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.