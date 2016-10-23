Last day to register to vote in California is Monday

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - Monday, October 24 is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 8 general election, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Office.

Registration is required for those who haven't done so in San Diego county before, have moved or changed their name.

Prospective voters can register online until midnight, or pick up forms from the registrar's office, post offices, public libraries, city clerk offices and Department of Motor Vehicles offices.



The forms must be postmarked Monday or dropped off at the registrar's office, 5600 Overland Ave. in Kearny Mesa, by 8 p.m.

San Diegans are also being encouraged to apply for mail ballots.

" Due to the high number of contests, voters will be receiving a ballot that consists of two cards with candidates and issues on the front and the back," Registrar Michael Vu said. Because of the size of the ballot, it will cost 67 cents postage to send it back.



"With a mail ballot, you can vote in the comfort of your home," Vu said. "Once you've voted your mail ballot, send it back right away and we'll start processing it so it can be counted right when the polls close on Election Day."

The deadline to apply for a mail ballot is Nov. 1.

The election will determine races for president, members of Congress and the state Legislature, and decide 17 state propositions.



Locally, there are two countywide ballot measures -- whether to raise the sales tax by a half-cent to pay for infrastructure projects and to approve or deny a development in the Lilac Hills section of Valley Center -- and a dozen questions in the city of San Diego, including the Chargers' plans for a downtown football stadium and convention complex.

The ballot includes 21 other measures for voters in various cities and special districts -- many of them proposed bond issues.



Also to be decided are high-profile runoffs for county supervisor, San Diego city attorney and San Diego City Council.