County animal shelters now open Sundays

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Department of Animal Services began a 90-day test and opened its three shelters to the public on Sundays.



The pilot project means county residents who are looking for a new pet can visit, get to know and adopt available animals six days a week, including both weekend days.



During the pilot project, the shelters will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, and closed on Mondays and holidays.



Once the trial period ends on Jan. 22, the results will be evaluated to see if the change should be made permanent, according to county officials.



If successful, the animal services would seek the funding to make a six- day-per-week schedule permanent when the next fiscal year starts July 2017.



All of the dogs, cats and rabbits that are adopted from county animal services are spayed and neutered before leaving the shelter. They're also micro- chipped, given current vaccinations and flea control, and a free veterinary exam within the first 10 days.



The shelters affected by the new hours are near Linda Vista, at 5480 Gaines Street, at 2481 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad, and at 5821 Sweetwater Rd. in Bonita.