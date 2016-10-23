El Cajon community members march for justice

SAN DIEGO (CBS8/CNS) - Community leaders and residents joined together Sunday in a call for justice for Alfred Olango and greater police accountability.

Demonstrators marched from the El Cajon Civic Center to the police department.

Olango, 38, was mortally wounded on Tuesday, September 27 during a confrontation with officers behind a fast food restaurant near the intersection of Interstate 8 and state Route 67.

The shooting sparked widespread protests, with demonstrators insisting that Olango died at the hands of police because he was black.

Police officials countered that Olango was uncooperative, repeatedly refused to remove his hand from his pocket, assumed "what appeared to be a shooting stance" and pointed an object that turned out to be an electronic smoking device at one of the officers.

