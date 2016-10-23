SDPD K9 bites suspected backyard burglar

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - Police arrested a man Sunday morning suspected of breaking into a backyard in Southcrest and then refusing to leave.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Logan Avenue in Southcrest. San Diego police say residents spotted someone in their backyard rummaging through their property.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the suspect still hiding on the property. With the help of a police K9, officers arrested the suspect.

He now faces several charges, including burglary and resisting arrest.