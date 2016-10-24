President Obama departs San Diego after fundraisers

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8/CNS) - President Barack Obama spoke at a fundraiser for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Monday in what's likely to be his final trip to San Diego as president.

Obama arrived from Las Vegas Sunday night at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar aboard Air Force One.

According to the White House, the president attended the Hillary Victory Fund reception at an undisclosed private location.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chairman Ben Ray Lujan were also scheduled to appear at the fundraiser. The event was reportedly be limited to 45 attendees, and costs $10,000 per person to co-host or $33,400 per couple to be co-chairs.

Air Force One departed MCAS Miramar around 12:44 p.m. for a short hop to Los Angeles, where President Obama will participate in a taping of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and attend a pair of fundraisers, White House officials said.

Sunday night, Obama spoke at a fundraiser at a private home in La Jolla. He thanked his supporters and recapped major changes since taking office eight years ago.

"We went from the worst economic crisis of our lifetimes to 15 million new jobs and a 5 percent unemployment rate, cutting it in half,'' Obama told the crowd. "Last year, we saw the largest increase in incomes ever recorded in a single year, and we saw the biggest drop in poverty since 1968."

The president also noted that in his first two years in office, Democrats had a congressional majority. But in the past two years, the House of Representatives and the Senate have been controlled by Republicans.

Doug Applegate, who is running against incumbent Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Vista, for the 49th Congressional District seat, attended the fundraiser for Democratic candidates. Obama referred to him "somebody who knows what it means to sacrifice on behalf of the nation, and somebody who is going to be an outstanding member of Congress."

While campaigning for Applegate, Obama slammed Issa, who has alleged the Obama administration was perhaps the most corrupt in history.

Obama said Issa's primary contribution to Congress has been to "obstruct and to waste taxpayer dollar on trumped-up investigations that have led nowhere."

In a statement sent to The San Diego Union-Tribune Sunday night, Issa said: "I'm disappointed but not surprised that the president in a political speech continues to deny accountability for the serious scandals that happened under his watch where Americans died overseas and veterans have died here at home."

Obama also touted House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, who attended the event, saying that whatever success he's had as president he owed in part to her "extraordinary skill, intelligence, acumen, toughness and loyalty."

Monday morning, Pelosi is expected to stop by the local Democratic Party headquarters, where volunteers will be calling voters.

The president's last trip to San Diego County was last October, when he spent just over two days in Rancho Santa Fe and played a couple of rounds of golf.

