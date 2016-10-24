EXCLUSIVE: The New 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Taglines are Her - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

EXCLUSIVE: The New 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Taglines are Here -- and Sheree Whitfield Gets Her Peach Back!

Updated: Oct 24, 2016 7:25 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.