Monster Bash: Huge party takes over the Gaslamp

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's a Halloween party that takes over parts of downtown San Diego and attracts a huge crowd year after year.

Monster Bash is located at 7th Avenue between Market and J Street and Island between 6th and 8th Avenues.

The party will include 20 artists featured on five stages and a costume contest.

General admission tickets are $60 through October 28th. VIP tickets are $110 through October 28th. VIP tickets include over eight drinks, VIP access, VIP restrooms among other perks.