Man Sentenced to 1,503 Years in Prison for Repeatedly Raping Dau - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Man Sentenced to 1,503 Years in Prison for Repeatedly Raping Daughter Over 4 Years

Updated: Oct 24, 2016 10:10 AM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.