Lightning strike makes direct hit in Carlsbad

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - Thunderstorms have been moving across the region and early Monday morning, they made their mark in the North County. 

A cadet at the Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad captured video of a direct lightning strike. 

CBS News 8's Heather Hope has the details in this video report. 

