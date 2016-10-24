Suspects sought after several armed robberies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Three robberies at Shell gas stations in the city of San Diego were under investigation Monday.

The first occurred shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday at the Shell location on Torrey Pines Road near La Jolla Shores Drive in La Jolla, according to San Diego police Officer Ben Newton.

Two men, one who claimed to have a gun, demanded cash from the clerk, then fled with an undisclosed amount, Newton said.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, two men, one of whom was armed with a gun, demanded money and items at a Shell Station on Health Center Drive near Starland Drive in the Birdland area, Newton said. They fled with money and goods.

A third robbery was reported at the Shell station on West Washington Street near Third Avenue in Hillcrest, but details on the crime were not immediately available.

Police would not immediately confirm whether any or all of the robberies were carried out by the same pair of suspects.

In the first and second robberies, both suspects were described Hispanic men in their early 20s, 5 feet 6 or 5 feet 7 and had a medium build. One was wearing dark blue jeans, a gray shirt, a dark baseball hat and was carrying a bag, described in one instance as multi-colored. The other had on a black shirt, black pants and a black baseball hat.

In the third robbery, the suspects were only described as Hispanic men driving a Ford Mustang.