Slew of weapons and explosives found in home

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A man who was arrested after explosives, weapons and drugs were allegedly found in his Chula Vista apartment, where a fire that displaced about 20 residents broke out, was arraigned Monday at the South Bay courthouse.
David Wasson, 32, who initially gave officers a fake name, claimed his shirt caught fire while he was cooking in his second-floor unit at the Seawind Apartments at 1067 Fourth Ave. the afternoon of Oct. 17.
Wasson tossed the burning shirt onto some gasoline containers, then evacuated the apartment, according to Chula Vista police.
Neighbors saw a man later identified as Wasson running away from the building just before hearing explosions.
Firefighters evacuated the building -- one of nine at the complex -- while extinguishing the flames, Chula Vista Deputy Fire Chief Harry Muns said. Crews were able to confine the blaze to the apartment in which it erupted.
Police officers found Wasson shortly afterward, suffering from burns.
He allegedly was in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and ammunition at the time, and was also named in a no-bail arrest warrant, police said.
Wasson was taken to a hospital along with a neighbor who sustained smoke inhalation while attempting to extinguish the fire. Five people were evaluated at the scene for minor burns and respiratory complaints, Muns said.
Firefighters found ``suspicious items'' in the unit where the blaze erupted and summoned personnel from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, county Hazmat and the sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit. Police said a search of the apartment turned up Molotov cocktails, ammunition, gasoline, an improvised explosive device and homemade zip guns.
Wasson was subsequently booked into jail on suspicion of possession of destructive devices, possession of a zip gun, drug possession and other charges. Police said he was not believed to have been involved with a criminal or terrorist organization.
California Highway Patrol officers arrested a 37-year-old man Monday after a high-speed chase on the southbound I-15 in Rancho Penasquitos. Falahi Abrahim exited the freeway on Camino Del Norte around 3:15 p.m. and was arrested near Via Las Mayas and Carmel Mountain Road, the CHP reported.
Water service was still out Monday night in a Chula Vista neighborhood following a strange series of events. Firefighters say an explosion and electrical surge somehow broke a pair of water mains.
Many San Diegans spent Memorial Day remembering those who made ultimate sacrifice fighting for our country.
A new memorial honoring Marines and sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War was unveiled at Camp Pendleton on Monday. The monument named the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial was installed in the Camp San Mateo Memorial Garden. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch has all the highlights from the Memorial Day special ceremony.
A new memorial honoring Marines and sailors who were killed during the Vietnam War was unveiled at Camp Pendleton on Monday. The monument named the 5th Marines Vietnam Memorial was installed in the Camp San Mateo Memorial Garden. News 8 photojournalist Bruce Patch has all the highlights from the Memorial Day special ceremony.
San Diego police K9 Dexter is back to work with his handler after being stabbed earlier this year. Not only is he patrolling the streets again, but he has a new award for his courage.
This weekend marked the unofficial start of summer around San Diego County — and that means it’s time to start hitting the beaches.
Three police officers in the Nestor community of San Diego shot dead a knife-wielding 42-year-old man, who had also drawn the attention of some U.S. Border Patrol agents, a police lieutenant said Monday.
Congratulations to Felicity Bryant and Jonas McMullen, this year's winners at the 5th annual Broadway San Diego Awards!
The next time you can't find the energy to take a 16 hour flight to Australia, consider visiting Walkabout Australia - a new four acre animal habitat designed by one of Australia's own.