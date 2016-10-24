Startup incubator added to downtown stadium plan - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Startup incubator added to downtown stadium plan

SAN DIEGO (CBS8) - The proposed new Chargers stadium and convention center annex downtown would also be the home to a local startup incubator. 

Chargers Chairman Dean Spanos and Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced their plans Monday to bring the Connect-All initiative to the facility that's being pitched by Measure C. 

Connect-All is a diversity focused accelerator that helps create and grow new technology and life science companies. 

Measure C needs two thirds support in order to pass. Recent polls show that 41% of likely voters will vote no. 

