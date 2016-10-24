Demi Lovato and John Mayer Get Friendly at L.A. Hotspot: He 'Was - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Demi Lovato and John Mayer Get Friendly at L.A. Hotspot: He 'Was Complimenting Her Music'

Updated: Oct 24, 2016 6:25 PM
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.